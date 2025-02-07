Logan Paul Reveals He Had Extra Motivation To Eliminate CM Punk From WWE Royal Rumble

At the Royal Rumble this past weekend, Logan Paul surprisingly eliminated CM Punk to secure himself a final three spot in the match. The "Best In The World" was momentarily distracted after eliminating both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the same time, allowing Paul to take advantage. However, "The Maverick" revealed in his Royal Rumble vlog on "YouTube," that he had some extra motivation to eliminate Punk last Saturday.

The day before the Rumble, Paul explained that his videographer Kevin ran into Punk in the lobby of the hotel they were staying in, but his interaction with the four-time WWE Champion did not go as expected.

"CM Punk kicked Kevin out of his elevator yesterday at the hotel, that's why you're so heartbroken, you love him. You've always been an advocate for CM Punk and then he s**t on you yesterday. What'd he say to you? 'He's not with the WWE get him out of here.'"

Kevin mentioned that Punk specifically asked him if he was apart of Paul's production team, but still doubted that he was involved, leading him to close the elevator door on him. Paul then promised that he would eliminate Punk in the Royal Rumble as a favor for Kevin.

"If I see him in the Rumble today, I'll get him, I'll throw him over for you I'm serious." Paul said. "CM Punk, what did he say? He said I didn't lose to Logan Paul, like that's some sort of diss ... there's a 0% chance a guy that looks like that beats me, he's like a dad bod on dad bod steroids."

