WWE's CM Punk Explains 'Chaos' After 2025 Royal Rumble Eliminations

In a stunning turn of events at the 2025 Royal Rumble, CM Punk was eliminated by Logan Paul, setting off a wild chain reaction that culminated in a ringside brawl with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The ensuing chaos turned what could of been a disenchanting moment for Punk fans into an exciting reality where fans may see the "Second City Saint" across from Rollins and Reigns at WrestleMania 41 in Vegas.

CM Punk's second run in WWE has been full of vitriol and "blood feuds." He recently broke down the mayhem on the "Good Guy/Bad Guy" podcast, offering insight into the intensity of the situation.

"I think tensions run high and emotions are out of control when you get thrown out of the Royal Rumble, and I think the easiest thing to do in moments like that is to lash out and start slapping the first person you see. It's easy when it's Seth Rollins. I think chaos is sort of what we wanted to capture there, and I think chaos is what we showed everybody."

Amid the chaos, Jey Uso emerged as the surprise victor of the Royal Rumble, eliminating John Cena to stamp his ticket to WrestleMania. Punk later defeated Sami Zayn on the February 3rd edition of "Raw," thereby qualifying for the highly anticipated Elimination Chamber match. This victory not only restored some order after the Royal Rumble chaos but also set the stage for what promises to be an intriguing build to the Chamber event in the coming weeks.

