WWE's Asuka Shares Cryptic, Introspective Message During Injury Absence

WWE star Asuka has been out of action since May 2024 with a knee injury, but that hasn't stopped Damage CTRL from evolving in the months since. The group turned from heel to babyface last summer, and IYO SKY is preparing to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on "WWE Raw" next week. Meanwhile, Asuka has been active on social media throughout her injury recovery, and the wrestler made a cryptic post on X this morning that may or may not be directed towards the rest of Damage CTRL.

It's easy to pander and suck up just to avoid being hated. All you have to do is put on a fake smile, act like a peace-loving saint, and keep everyone happy—no matter how you really feel inside. But that's completely different from being truly liked in the real sense. In the end,... pic.twitter.com/p1CXpYmUr0 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 25, 2025

The post is vague enough that Asuka could be talking about life in general, or the WWE star may be hinting that she doesn't intend to follow her faction down their current path of righteousness. If SKY is unsuccessful in her attempt to win the Women's World Championship next week, a feud against Asuka could be in the cards leading to WWE WrestleMania 41 in April. If so, Asuka will need some backup; she'd be outnumbered against SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane, unless Asuka can convince any of them to join her side.

Last month, reports emerged indicating that WWE was readying creative plans for Asuka's return. During her time off, on top of dealing with rehabbing her knee, Asuka stated that she was a victim of stalking and harassment from a fan. After revealing that she had contacted the police over the situation, Asuka revealed that WWE and TKO offered her some tangible assistance as well. As of now, details in the matter are being kept private.