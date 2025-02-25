Judgment Day Members Celebrate Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Tag Title Win

There are new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the titles on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." Morgan's Judgment Day compatriots were thrilled at her success, taking to social media to celebrate the former Women's World Champion's victory.

"AND NEWWW," Morgan's paramour Dominik Mysterio wrote, captioning pictures of him celebrating with Morgan and Rodriguez after the win. Dominik wasn't the first to congratulate Liv, as Finn Balor issued a "huge" congratulations to the new champions just hours after the victory.

"When we listen to Finn," Liv wrote in response to Balor's kudos. Balor has been leader of the group since roughly 2022, when they jettisoned the original leader Edge. Since then the group has also gotten rid of former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, with Ripley being replaced by Morgan, not only in the faction but in the affections of Mysterio. The win helped Morgan recover from her devastating loss to Ripley on the first "Raw" of 2025, which saw Ripley dethrone the former Women's World Champion on the Netflix premiere.

Belair and the former TNA Women's Champion have been tag champions since the December 20 episode of "SmackDown," when already-champion Belair replaced her injured tag partner, Jade Cargill, with Naomi. Belair and Cargill won the titles at Bash in Berlin in August of last year, and the reign was continued despite the injury replacement. Belair had held the titles for 177 days, 104 with Cargill, and 73 with Naomi.