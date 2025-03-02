The Hardys Reflect On First WWE Tag Title Win

The Hardy Boyz were one of the biggest names in tag team wrestling at their height, and even today the brothers still compete and are currently the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. Some time ago, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy rewatched some of the greatest moments of their career during an appearance on the "WWE Vault" and shared how it felt like to win gold for the first time in WWE.

"When people start asking about 'What is your favorite match?' this is one of the first ones that come to my mind [The Hardy Boyz vs. The Acolytes, 1999] because this is truly, like us achieving the dream," Matt explained during the episode, noting that they only had aspirations to capture gold one time at least and beating The Acolytes in 1999 allowed them to realize their dream. "I give them a lot of credit because they sold for two unknown kids who were just really getting established and getting some momentum behind them."

"It was kind of a 'changing of the guard' that WWE wasn't necessarily about big, strong, muscular guys that are six foot-five," Matt added, suggesting that he and Jeff's title reign was proof that things were shifting in the industry, and thanked Michael P. Hayes for being instrumental in their WWE careers. The veteran then compared the WWE Hall of Fame to winning the tag titles. "It was a celebration of our hard work, our dedication, and that came from busting our a**."

