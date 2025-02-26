Wheeler Yuta Talks 'Fever Dream' Of Wrestling Alongside His Idols In AEW

Despite only being 28 years old, AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta has become a staple of the All Elite Wrestling roster. He broke into the company as a member of the Best Friends, before earning his stripes to be part of the Blackpool Combat Club, which has since evolved into the Death Riders. Yuta has wrestled alongside some of the biggest names in AEW in his near four year run with the company, and during a recent interview with Aaron Machbitz, Yuta reflected on how insane his career has become. "I've been wrestling on TV for the past, I guess three, almost four years now, and like it's a fever dream man, it's crazy."

Despite names like Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty being mentioned at the beginning, Yuta was the one chosen to be the Blackpool Combat Club "young boy," and he still can't believe he gets to call people he was inspired by his peers. "When I look at all these guys they've kind of paired me with, it's crazy to think about. Like I always looked up to Bryan Danielson, like I loved his stuff when he was on the independents, when he' was in Ring of Honor, even like in WWE, I loved all that. It was awesome to watch him wrestling, and he was one of the guys that I wanted to emulate and be like. You think of [Jon] Moxley, Claudio [Castagnoli], [William] Regal, these are all guys that I really looked up to."

Yuta rounded off by saying that he thought he would be a journeyman of the independent scene who eventually ends up in WWE at the end of his career, but thanks to AEW, he has been able live out all of his wildest dreams in front of the world.

