Bully Ray Notes 'Glaring' Omission From Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Promo

Last week, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson offered to make Cody Rhodes his champion, but first, he needed the soul of "The American Nightmare." As Cody later explained on "WWE Raw," however, his upcoming decision, set to be made public at WWE Elimination Chamber, doesn't just affect him. In fact, Cody noted that it impacted his wife, daughter, nephews, sister, mother, Nightmare Factory students, and the memory of his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out an interesting name left out by Cody.

"It was more glaring to me that he didn't mention Dustin by name," Ray said. "If that was too much, just say 'my brother,' because you said 'my sister, my nephews.' You mentioned all these other people by relationship title, but you never once said 'my brother,' which to me, it was just glaring. So when you talk about a storyline in the future where maybe Dustin can be involved, well s***, Cody's not even willing to acknowledge him as his brother on television."

In addition to being Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes is also a former in-ring partner of his, with two previous WWE Tag Team Champion reigns under the belts. In the present day, Cody reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion, slated to defend his title against the Men's Elimination Chamber winner at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Dustin resides in All Elite Wrestling and its sister promotion Ring of Honor, notable competitors of WWE. In the latter, Dustin currently serves as an ROH World Tag Team and Six Man Tag Team Champion.

