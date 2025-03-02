WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Explains Why Mankind Was His Favorite Wrestling Persona

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been able to do something very few performers are able to do, have more than one successful gimmick. The Mankind persona in WWE started as one of the darkest characters in company history, but became beloved by the fans. Dude Love was a gimmick Foley had always wanted to bring to the big stage, and he got to do that during the Attitude Era, and Cactus Jack became a household name across the world for being an out of control brawler. With that said, Foley was asked at the recent "For The Love of Wrestling" convention what his favorite gimmick was, to which he said Mankind for a very simple reason.

"Well by virtue of the fact that Mankind made far more money than the other two, he's my favorite," Foley said. "But if anyone's ever gotten a cameo video from me, Dude Love has been reinvented on Cameo video to the point where I really enjoy being Dude Love again, but Mankind was my favorite character to portray as far as storylines and angles. Whereas Cactus Jack was my favorite for the big matches, especially the wild matches."

All three gimmicks became so popular, especially during his time in WWE, that he famously entered the 1998 Royal Rumble match three different times with three different personas. Cactus Jack kicked off the match at number one against his friend/foe Terry "Chainsaw Charlie" Funk who eliminated Jack. However, Foley would get his revenge on Funk by eliminating him as Mankind, who entered at number 16. Once Mankind was gone, Dude Love popped up at number 28 and made it to the final four, but was eliminated by Faarooq.

