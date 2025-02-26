Arn Anderson Said Son Brock Recently Visited Site Of Infamous WCW Backstage Brawl

Veteran star Arn Anderson has revealed that his son and MLW star Brock Anderson recently performed at the Center Stage arena in Atalanta, which hosted several WCW shows and a few backstage skirmishes.

Anderson, on a recent edition of his "ARN" podcast, said that Brock was shown the spot where Paul Orndorff and Vader fought backstage, which ultimately resulted in Vader being released by Eric Bischoff.

"Well, they were just in Atlanta again at Center Stage a couple of days ago [on] Saturday night, which he has heard all the stories of all the things that went down at Center Stage, I mean, that's where we did a lot of our TVs [tapings.] You know, that's the infamous setting for Paul [Orndorff] and Vader's fight. He actually found the area, and Eric [Bischoff] was there, so he could point out exactly where it went down. There are just a few people that are still around who were privy to that contest, 'Well, it happened right here, and it spilled into right there,'" said Anderson.

The WWE Hall of Famer also gave an update on his son's career in MLW, stating that he is proud of how far he has come in his pro wrestling journey so far.

"But anyway, Brock and CW [Anderson] are doing really, really well. They had a lot to do at the TV taping. I haven't sat down and watched it with him, maybe going to do that tomorrow, I hope. I'm very, very proud of him. Again, thanks to CW for all of his guidance, and thanks to MLW for making it all possible. We're much appreciative to the promotion, and everything's going well. You know, he's getting his reps in," he added.

Anderson said that his son is getting better in the ring, emphasizing how more reps in the squared circle help a performer grow. Brock joined MLW last year after a few years in AEW, and currently teams with veteran star CW Anderson.