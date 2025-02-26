WWE's Charlotte Flair Shares Tribute To Late Brother Reid On His Birthday

Reid Flair, son of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, would've been 37 years old today. The second-generation wrestler died of a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 25. To commemorate his birthday, his sister, former WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair paid tribute to him on social media.

Flair shared an image of her brother, laying across the top turnbuckle in his wrestling gear, wordlessly captioned by heartfelt emojis. Fellow WWE Superstar Natalya replied to Charlotte's tribute saying she was thinking of Charlotte and her family today.

Flair's father Ric paid tribute to Reid by sharing a clip from "WCW Monday Nitro," which saw Reid get the better of WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Reid had been wrestling for some years, even completing a tour of All Japan Pro Wrestling, before he died of a heroin overdose on March 29, 2013. In Ric Flair's "30 For 30" documentary on ESPN, Paul "Triple H" Levesque remarked that Reid had been denied by WWE developmental on two occasions for failing drug tests.

Just two years after his death, Reid was used as fodder in the feud between Charlotte Flair and Paige, known to AEW fans as "Saraya," which saw Paige disparage Charlotte's late brother, much to the shock of fans. The uproar was so heated that WWE had to release a statement following the promo, clarifying that Charlotte had ok'd the mention of her late brother, with reports saying that bringing him up had been Charlotte's idea in the first place.