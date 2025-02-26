WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Marks Son Reid's Birthday With Classic WCW Clip

Sixteen-time world champion Ric Flair experienced several major milestones and successes in his pro wrestling career, but his personal life has been marred by controversy and tragedy, like the death of his youngest son, Reid Flair, in 2013 at the age of 23. Despite it being almost 12 years since Reid's passing, Flair still fondly speaks about him and like every year, posts a tribute to Reid on social media.

On what would have been Reid's 37th birthday, Ric Flair to shared a clip of his son's segment on "WCW Monday Nitro" alongside Arn Anderson. "Happy Birthday Reid! I Love You & Miss You So Much Son! I Think About You Everyday, And Make No Mistake- You Would Have Been The Man!" Flair posted alongside the clip.

Happy Birthday Reid! I Love You & Miss You So Much Son! I Think About You Everyday, And Make No Mistake- You Would Have Been The Man! 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zx4SjnQwpK — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2025

At the time of his passing, Reid was competing in All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he began his wrestling training, and even had a match he won utilizing his father's finisher, the Figure-Four Leglock. Tragically, his death would occur only 12 days after the aforementioned match, which coincidentally happened a day before WrestleMania 29.

During an interview back in 2023, Charlotte Flair explained how she always connects WrestleMania season with her brother because of this, and claimed Reid had planned to come home to watch her compete in an exhibition match at the time, since she was still in developmental. Charlotte further claimed that Reid has been a frequent motivator for her, and that she feels closest to him in the run to WrestleMania.