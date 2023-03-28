Charlotte Flair Always Connects Her Late Brother Reid With WWE WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania resume is one of the most impressive for any woman in WWE. From ending Asuka's undefeated streak in 2018 to being one of the first three women to main event WrestleMania the next year there's no shortage of accolades for Flair on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, in an interview with NBC Sports, Flair discussed how her WrestleMania season is always connected to her late brother Reid.

"When my brother Reid died in 2013, it was the day before WrestleMania, and he was coming home for the first time to see me wrestle," she said, "I wasn't on WrestleMania [at the time], I was still in developmental, but I was at Axxess where we put on exhibition matches."

Her brother's passing had a huge effect on her career, and Flair has described it as a frequent motivator for her. From the tattoo on her ribcage to some of her major victories in WWE, Flair has dedicated a lot to her late brother.

"Every WrestleMania week, all those emotions are hitting me where I'm walking into WrestleMania and I'm here because of him. 100% it was for him in the beginning and now I will always carry him with me," she said, "I feel closest to him around this time because WrestleMania is such a big deal to the superstars. Everyone dreams of a WrestleMania and I'm living his dream so when I'm out there WrestleMania I'm like, we did it."

Flair will expand her impressive WrestleMania track record in a rematch of her 2020 WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley. This time, the roles of Royal Rumble winner and defending champion will be reversed, as Ripley looks to defeat Flair at WrestleMania.