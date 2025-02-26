Former ECW & WWE Star Reportedly Working As Producer For TNA

A former WWE and ECW star recently had her first wrestling match in years in TNA Wrestling and now she's reportedly back working behind the scenes. According to Fightful Select, former WWE Women's Champion Jazz has been working backstage in the promotion as an agent, including at the most recent set of tapings.

TNA official Gail Kim posted on Instagram on Monday about working with Jazz. She said she couldn't give any more love and respect to her, and said she cherished the generation of women she was able to work with. Kim and Jazz worked together in WWE in the early 2000s.

Jazz most recently competed in a TNA Knockouts World Championship number one contender's battle royal that was won by Savannah Evans. Fightful Select reported they had not learned if there were more plans for Jazz to compete in the ring.

The battle royal was Jazz's first match in three years, with the last being at IWC Super Indy 20 alongside The Mane Event's Duke Davis and Ganon Jones Jr. The team defeated Ella Shae, Elijah Dean, and Zach Nystrom. Her last TNA match was in April 2021 when she teamed with former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace to defeat Fire 'N Flava, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.