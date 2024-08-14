Gail Kim Discusses Her Management Role, Fighting For Knockouts Division In TNA
With her Hall of Fame in-ring career now in the rearview mirror, Gail Kim has remained involved behind-the-scenes working for TNA, where she made her name as pioneer in the US women's wrestling scene. It's a role that has grown even bigger as time has gone on, with Kim clarifying "Pro Wrestling & MMA Interview With Me (Jimmy V3)," that she has gone from agenting Knockouts Division matches to being part of talent relations.
Due to her association with the Knockouts, Kim having a role in talent relations, where she deals with men and women's talent, would seem like a shock to some wrestling fans, though Kim revealed it's been par the course for awhile now.
"I think it's a misconception," Kim said. "There might've been a time where I was strictly producing the Knockouts, and of course they know how invested I am with the Knockouts. But being in a management position, I of course care for the entire roster. I care about where the company is going to grow to. I care about...bringing us to the next level. I want to be a part of that, and the guys know that too.
"Of course [I care for] the girls, the Knockouts Division, because I helped fight for it. I was a part of it from the inception of it. So of course that's always going to be a part of my heart and something I'll always be attached to and care for. But I do care about seeing...the new homegrown talent, the young talent that maybe you guys may have a tiny radar on. But, like a Leon Slater, the Jason Hutchins. We want to create the next AJ Stayles, somebody we created and has the success on that level. And I think we're doing it."
