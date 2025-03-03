Mick Foley Says Best Match He's Seen Live Was Between These WWE Hall Of Famers

Given that his wrestling debut occurred back in 1986, Mick Foley has seen his fair share of wrestling matches throughout his life. From his days as Cactus Jack in ECW, WCW, and Japan, to all of the faces of Foley he wore during his time in WWE and beyond, the hardcore legend has been on hand to witness some of the greatest matches in wrestling history. As far as what the best match he has ever seen in person is, Foley revealed that answer during a recent interview at the "For The Love of Wrestling" convention in the United Kingdom.

"In person, oh man. I'd say [Steve] Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 1997." Foley just about got to see the No Holds Barred Submission match between Austin and Hart and he was involved in the match that went on right before it. Foley and Vader attempted to take the WWE Tag Team Championships away from Owen Hart and The British Bulldog, but they were unsuccessful as their bout ended in a double count out.

Foley has been very open about how important Austin and Hart's match at WrestleMania 13 was for WWE in the past. The hardcore legend stated WrestleMania was nowhere near the spectacle it is today back in 1997, so much so that it was verging on just becoming another pay-per-view for WWE and that it needed a match to rejuvenate its reputation as the show where WWE's biggest and best moments take place. Hart has also gone on the record in saying that the WrestleMania 13 match might be the best match he's ever been involved in, to the point where he believes it was more real and brutal than a UFC fight.

