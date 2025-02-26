WWE's Karrion Kross Shares Trailer For First Short Film

Former WWE NXT Champion and current "WWE Raw" star Karrion Kross is showing off his acting chops in a trailer for his new film "Blue Evening." Kross shared the trailer for the short film on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday and said he was very excited for its debut.

"Blue Evening will have an LA screening date that will drop soon. Keep everyone posted," Kross said in his post. "But stay tuned for Film Festival dates to watch our film in a town near you!"

The trailer, which clocks in at 1:19, shows Kross' character sitting across from a man who the trailer goes on to show is seemingly addicted to something and living in a tent. The man then goes into a library and meets up with a woman who tells him about a new book on art, and he later finds a rare painting for sale. He joins up with Kross' character to work toward buying the artwork, but the man has to stay clean to stay on the job.

In the comments, Kross responded to others and said he's the executive producer on the film and confirmed the movie will be going to international film festivals. The top comment is from TNA star Mike Santana, who told Kross to "Let him know!" alongside fire emojis. According to IMDB, the film is directed and written by Jett Jansen, and in addition to Kross, stars Sammy Horowitz, Sari Sachez, Adam Pasen, and Gustavo J Ramirez.