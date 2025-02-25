Karrion Kross Names Toughest Member Of WWE Roster, Who He'd Take In A Bar Fight

There are several WWE wrestlers on today's roster who could be given the title as the "toughest" in the company, with talent such as Braun Strowman, Bronson Reed or Rhea Ripley often being perceived as some of the most physically intimidating stars. However, according to Karrion Kross in an interview on Matt Serra's YouTube channel, the entirety of WWE's roster is strong, but named one star who stands out to him as the toughest.

"Everybody in that locker room is really, really, really tough because how do you measure what tough is? Well if you're working a 25 minute match, you're out there landing on your back and your head for 25 minutes. That's how I would measure who's really tough. Maybe toughest right now, I'm trying to think of who GUNTHER's been beating up. We have a world champion, he's gigantic, he's a very large human being and he just chops meat out there."

Earlier this month, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker listed who he would want by his side in a bar fight, and in his interview with Serra, Kross was asked the same question and listed one "WWE Raw" star who would be his top choice.

"Chad Gable, so he's got an amateur background. He's 100% legit, he's won nationals and state and a gold medal and stuff like that. He transitioned into pro wrestling, I would say him because he's a lunatic."

Kross also explained that Gable is a very calm individual, which is what he would expect from a master level grappler, but without hesitation would pick him first to stand by his side in a bar fight.

