Bron Breakker Names WWE Stars He Wants On His Side In A Bar Fight

There is no doubt that Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is one of the most intimating and powerful WWE stars on the main roster today. However, there is certain talent in the company that might be underestimated as physical threats, despite having a strong athletic resume outside of a wrestling ring. Breakker used to play in the NFL before becoming a WWE star, and he recently revealed which of his colleagues he would select to stand by him in a bar fight.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Breakker listed a wide variety of wrestlers throughout the company, naming a tag team, a "WWE NXT" star and a former UFC competitor as his choices to help him escape the bar with a win.

"I feel like the Creed Brothers, those two, Tony D [D'Angelo], Tony D's in NXT but he's a division 1 All-American ... I mean CM Punk's fought in the UFC, I mean that would probably be my fourth. I mean there's a lot man, there's a lot of dudes I would like to have in my squad. I mean dude we got some dogs on our roster."

Despite picking others who could help him win a bar fight, it's likely Breakker would not need any assistance at all, especially after watching his Royal Rumble appearance this past weekend. The Intercontinental Champion not only eliminated the likes of Otis and Carmelo Hayes, but also delivered a devastating spear to social media star IShowSpeed, which garnered over 300 million views on WWE's social platforms in 24 hours.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.