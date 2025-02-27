New Day & Other WWE Stars Participating In Popular Dungeons & Dragons Web Series

Xavier Woods, Bayley, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, and Kofi Kingston are gearing up for a campaign of mythical heights. Early Wednesday afternoon, the four Superstars were announced as Dungeons and Dragons host and comedian Brennan Lee Mulligan's next cast of adventurers on the upcoming, wrestling-themed season of Dropout's actual-play tabletop roleplay game series, "Dimension 20."

In the three-minute long trailer for "Dimension 20: Titan Takedown," viewers were introduced to a fictionalized ancient Athens, where an underground professional wrestling promotion is taking place. Figures from Ancient Greek mythology, such as Zeus (affectionately nicknamed "Big Z," perhaps in reference to former New Day member Big E) and Hercules, are expected to also make their appearance as non-player characters narrated by Mulligan. The campaign is expected to take place during a "Titan Takedown," though details on what exactly a Titan Takedown is remain unclear.

The trailer also introduced Woods, Bayley, Green, and Kingston's "righteous wrestlers," or characters for the campaign. Woods is set to play as a monk named Julis Mortem, while Bayley's player character will be an anthropomorphic cow barbarian named Thea Kittleroo. Kingston will assume the role of Adonis Thanaformus, a kingly figure, and Green will be participating as a tabaxi (cat-human hybrid) rogue named Tabatha, or "Tabby."

"When the gods brawl, heroes will fall," the trailer taunted.

"Titan Takedown" is expected to debut on April 2. While the premiere episode will be posted onto Youtube for free, the subsequent three episodes will be available exclusively on Dropout's streaming platform. In an FAQ thread shared in the video's description, Dropout also announced corresponding episodes of "Adventuring Party," which serve as out-of-character, podcast-style episodes featuring Mulligan and his cast of players. Episodes of "Adventuring Party" are typically reserved for Dropout's streaming platform, and are unlikely to be posted onto Youtube.