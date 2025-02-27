Cope Dispatches More Death Riders (With Help From Willow Nightingale) On AEW Dynamite

Cope's war against The Death Riders has claimed two more victims.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Cope continued in his spree of hospitalizing members of Jon Moxley's band of dissidents. This time the victims were Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir were the ones sent away by ambulance after Cope delivered a con-chair-to to Castagnoli and was then joined by former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, who delivered a chair shot of her own to Shafir. The group had hoped to get the better of Cope, but thanks to Nightingale and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White, the attack was unsuccessful and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could only watch as his two compatriots were hospitalized.

Cope already sent PAC to the hospital through similar means, meaning the Death Riders' active roster has dwindled to just Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, though Yuta also received his share of punishment during the brawl. Cope is set to face Moxley for the AEW World Title at Revolution on March 9 in Los Angeles, CA.