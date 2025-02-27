Absent WWE Star Asuka Explains Lack Of Interest In Online Wrestling Review Forum

Thanks to the internet, wrestling fans have more ways than ever to express their opinions on wrestling, with entire sites dedicated to determining who the greatest wrestlers and greatest matches of all time are. One of those sites is Cagematch, the biggest wrestling database on the internet that allows fans to rate wrestlers, matches, and even promotions from zero to ten. However, WWE Superstar Asuka has hit back at people who use sites like Cagematch by responding to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) by saying that she's never once tried to change who she is because of what a few people on the internet think of her.

I just learned about the existence of a review site called Cagematch from this tweet. I've never actively searched for wrestling information online—aside from occasionally seeing it pop up on my Twitter timeline. To be honest, I'm not interested in anything that I don't... https://t.co/m4OAm0yN5w — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 27, 2025

Asuka wrote: "I just learned about the existence of a review site called Cagematch from this tweet. I've never actively searched for wrestling information online—aside from occasionally seeing it pop up on my Twitter timeline. To be honest, I'm not interested in anything that I don't experience in real life. I've never thought about changing my wrestling style based on fan opinions. The only thing that matters to me is whether my creativity works or not. That's why I never bother checking how my matches are rated by the public. That sounds like a massive hassle. I've never even thought about doing that before. What I do think about after a match, though, is what delicious food I'm going to eat tomorrow."

Ironically, Asuka is one of the most celebrated wrestlers on the database. She is ranked in the top 100 performers of all time, as well as being in the top ten WWE Superstars on the site, and the second highest ranked female performer working for WWE, only being beaten by Meiko Satomura who will be retiring later this year, allowing Asuka to be the highest ranked female in WWE.