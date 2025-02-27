Joe Hendry To 'Respect The Process' In Hopes Of Dream Match With WWE's John Cena

Joe Hendry has not been shy about his desire to wrestle John Cena before Cena hangs up his jorts at the end of the year. The TNA World Champion has often pitched himself on social media as a potential opponent on Cena's retirement tour, but in a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," Hendry admitted that he's taking a much more tactful approach backstage.

"What I need to do is respect the process...I've put things out there, people know what my dream matches are," Hendry said. Hendry said he's focusing on whatever comes next for him, as he feels that's what Cena would do in his situation. "I must respect the process. There's TNA. There's WWE...I've put those dream matches out there. I'm now gonna take a step back and...if the fans want to make something happen, they will make it happen. But I will respectfully step back and allow whatever will transpire to transpire."

Hendry has been no stranger to the WWE, as he wrestled multiple times in "WWE NXT" last year, even challenging for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy. The surprise appearances culminated in Hendry appearing in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, eventually being eliminated by Roman Reigns. The working agreement between WWE and TNA means Hendry would be more than welcome to return to the WWE.

Cena is currently scheduled for the Elimination Chamber match on March 1, and if he wins, he'll punch his ticket to an Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 41.