TNA Champ Joe Hendry Opens Up About Calling Out WWE's John Cena

New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry wants a match with John Cena, and he hasn't been shy about it. Hendry has been publicly calling Cena out for many months, and during a recent appearance on "Behind The Turnbuckle," Hendry was asked to explain his desire to face the WWE star.

"John Cena was the first pro wrestler I ever spoke to, when I was 15 years old," Hendry said. "What an honor it would be to share the ring with someone [who's] on my Mount Rushmore. One of the greats. Carried the business at a time when it was a very difficult thing to do."

Hendry stated that he has a great deal of respect for Cena, and he would not be surprised if Cena had some interest in challenging for the TNA World Championship. As of today, Hendry has held the title for less than two weeks following his victory at TNA Genesis, but rumors have pointed towards Hendry appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble tomorrow, possibly putting him face-to-face with Cena.

The TNA star feels that his real life connection to Cena is an "incredible story," in the same way that Hendry felt it was poetic that he won the TNA World Championship at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas — the same exact venue he made his wrestling return to the United States at ROH Final Battle in 2022.

As for Cena, the 47-year-old has stated that 2025 will be the final year of his in-ring career. He plans to work a solid WWE schedule in the months ahead before wrestling his final match later this year.

