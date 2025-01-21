TNA's Joe Hendry Explains Why He Wants A Match With WWE's John Cena

TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry has added a few feathers to his cap over the last year, with the latest being the TNA World Championship win. However, the Scotsman has even bigger dreams, one of which includes facing WWE's John Cena.

Hendry won the TNA world title from Nic Nemeth at Genesis, and he has outlined his goals with the title. He explained why facing Cena would help him finish his own story, revealing the backstory to why the match makes sense.

"I already know that everybody in TNA is gunning for me because I'm the champion. But that's the match I want [vs. John Cena]. I think I want to invite John Cena to cross the line to TNA Wrestling, it is the most exciting match-up, and it's my job as champion to bring as many eyeballs to TNA Wrestling as possible," said Hendry. "John Cena was the first professional wrestler I ever spoke to. When I was 15 years old, I couldn't make a show, my friend went to a meet-and-greet and said, 'Hey, my friend Joe is a big fan, he couldn't come, would you call him?' John Cena held up the meet-and-greet, phoned me from my friend's phone, and talked to me for five minutes. He was the first wrestler I ever spoke to, and to me, I feel that's the story I need to finish is to face John Cena, and why not let's do this for this championship?"

Hendry said that he personally doesn't know Cena, but respects him and believes that the WWE legend would be excited to face him in TNA. The new TNA World Champion is confident that he can battle with Cena in the ring, and feels that he can also go toe-to-toe in a verbal duel with the 16-time world champion.

Hendry has appeared a few times on WWE television already, with him rumored to be a potential surprise entrant in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match.