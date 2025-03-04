Raj Dhesi Compares WWE's Drew McIntyre To ECW Legend

If there is anyone in wrestling who knows Drew McIntyre more than anyone, it might be former WWE Superstar Raj Dhesi, better known to WWE fans as Jinder Mahal. The two men spent many years together as part of 3MB, and both stars have gone on to win the WWE Championship during their careers. With McIntyre being an agile big man, there are many stars from the past who could be compared to him, and during the recent "For The Love of Wrestling" convention, Dhesi believes that there are many similarities between McIntyre and a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

"I was actually a huge ECW fan, Mike Awesome was my guy," Dhesi said. "I loved Mike Awesome, I really think Mike Awesome was way ahead of his time. If he was around today, like starting today, he'd be the–he'd be probably the biggest star in wrestling. He could do everything, the size, the look, the ability, the high flying coming over the top rope with the splash. He actually reminds me of like, very much like Drew McIntyre."

Awesome made his name in wrestling performing for the FMW promotion in Japan, where he became one of the company's biggest foreign stars. FMW's deathmatch style led Awesome to be a perfect fit for ECW, and after some sporadic appearances for the company in the mid 1990s, he became a permanent fixture for the promotion from 1998 until 2000, winning the ECW World Heavyweight Championship in the process. He would leave ECW to join WCW in 2000 and eventually joined WWE as part of the Invasion storyline, but he would never reach the same heights he reached in Japan and ECW again, and sadly took his own life in 2007 at the age of 42.

