AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On WWE Announcing New Orleans As WrestleMania 42 Location

While WWE fans will be flocking Las Vegas, Nevada over Easter weekend for WrestleMania 41, those same fans will be returning to a very familiar city in 2026 as it has been officially confirmed that WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 11 and 12. It will mark the third time the Caesars Superdome will host WWE's biggest event of the year, having held WrestleMania 30 in 2014, and WrestleMania 34 in 2018, which led current AEW star Jeff Jarrett to ask a very simple question on his "My World" podcast, how much did New Orleans pay to get another WrestleMania?

"It's a hell of a town, and they've hosted a lot of Mania," Jarrett said. "When I heard it, the buzz and the chatter and that's going to be part of the announcement and all that kind of stuff, I immediately went to 'alright, what kind of cheque did the state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans [write]?" The Last Outlaw has a special connection with WrestleMania's being held in New Orleans as it was back in 2018 over WrestleMania 34 weekend where he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in WWE, WCW, and being one of the founders of TNA Wrestling.

Jarrett and his co-host Conrad Thompson also speculated the possibility of WrestleMania potentially coming to Nashville, Tennessee at some point in the future as the new version of the Nissan Stadium is set to open in 2027. Both Jarrett and Thompson believe that Tennessee will get the chance to host a WrestleMania once the stadium is completed and operational, with Thompson going as far as to predict that WrestleMania 44 in 2028 will take place in Nashville.

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.