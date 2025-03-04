Lex Luger Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Taught Him How To Call A Match

Former WWE star Lex Luger began his pro wrestling career in 1985 — the early days of Hulk-A-Mania, when the industry was experiencing a great deal of popularity. Starting out in the NWA, it didn't take long for Luger to rise to the top of the card, and over the course of his career he shared the ring with many of wrestling's biggest stars. During a recent interview for Monopoly Events, Luger was asked to name some of his favorite wrestlers, and he focused on one individual who helped his development.

"I loved working with Ricky Steamboat," Luger said. "He was a real teacher. He's the first guy who taught me how to actually work in the ring and call a match. I had almost a nine-month program with him. He was [an] amazing guy, still is. I love Ricky Steamboat."

Along with Steamboat, Luger named Bret Hart, Sting, and Ric Flair as some of his favorite opponents to work with. The retired wrestler pointed out how fortunate he was to come up in the business at a time where he could share the ring with such knowledgeable and talented performers.

Luger's rivalry with Steamboat took place in 1989, with their feud culminating in a singles match for the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship at NWA Great American Bash that July. That match is looked back upon fondly apart from the finish, which saw Luger win via disqualification.

In addition to his own past, Luger was also asked for his thoughts on the current state of wrestling. Comparing the modern era to his own, Luger shared his amazement at the athleticism of today's performers. Along with that, the retired wrestler noted that the industry has grown and achieved a level of mainstream acceptance that he wouldn't have thought possible when he first started.

