Mark Henry Thinks This Former Stablemate Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

The cultural significance of the Nation of Domination in the late 90's cannot be overemphasized. After all, a predominately black faction is still not commonplace in the wrestling industry, and that was especially the case during the Attitude Era.

Among the founding members of the Nation was D'Lo Brown, an oft underrated performer brimming with charisma. Brown's former stablemate, Mark Henry spoke with "Monopoly Events," and described the impact that Brown had on his career and life.

"Can we get a D'Lo for Hall of Fame chant? Hey, if anybody deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it's that dude, 'cause I've learned a lot of what I've done in my life from D'Lo. His influence on the Nation, everybody that was in the Nation went on to do great things. And so did D'Lo, he was the European Champion, the dude won a lot, and he had an influence on everybody."

The conversation took on a more lighthearted tone when Henry reminisced about the origins of his "Sexual Chocolate" gimmick, including a memory of telling Brown about the idea.

"I told D'Lo in the car. I said, hey man, I've been mean all this time, I wanna do something fun, you know, be all like smooth with the ladies and call myself 'Sexual Chocolate.' And D'Lo said, 'they not gonna let you say that on TV.' D'Lo, you was wrong."

Henry continues to have a massive impact on the industry, covering it on "Busted Open Radio," and bringing performers like Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker into wrestling fans' lives. He also revealed that his son, Jacob, has signed a deal with WWE.

