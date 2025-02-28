Liv Morgan Threatens Bayley, Blasts Shrek 5 Animation Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber

Like many people on the internet yesterday, Liv Morgan caught wind of the teaser for the announced "Shrek 5" film and like others on social media, the former Women's World Champion took issue with the redesigns of the characters, specifically Donkey, as she shared a comparison picture and captioned it with a trash emoji. Elsewhere on social media, there were other criticisms levied at the title character himself, Shrek, who also seemed a little different compared to how the world last saw him in 2010 in "Shrek 4."

However, Bayley disagreed with Morgan's post and instead provided a retort to her fellow WWE star's opinion. "we all age dude..." she commented.

"It's the animation style ! It's different ! & imma age u in the chamber Saturday," Morgan posted in response, making her intentions clear for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match when it comes to Bayley.

Playful banter aside, Bayley and Morgan will come clashing with Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and the newly called-up Roxanne Perez in the Elimination Chamber, where far more will be at stake than opinions on an upcoming movie. Considering the winner will get a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania, Morgan will specifically have a lot of motivation to get a shot to regain the title after her lengthy feud with the champion last year, that's seemingly far from over. At the same time, fans are eagerly watching Bliss to see whether she might earn gold in WWE again after an extended absence from television, while Perez will have an opportunity to prove that her success in NXT wasn't a fluke now that she's on the main roster.