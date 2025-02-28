WWE SmackDown Title Match Reportedly Scrapped In Favor Of No. 1 Contender's Tournament

LA Knight is no longer getting another direct shot at Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, but will now be involved in a tournament to crown the number one contender. According to PWInsider Elite, "SmackDown" will feature a tournament to determine who will face Nakamura for the gold at a later date. WrestleVotes also confirmed that "SmackDown's" plans are still being finalized, but also said that the match pitting Nakamura against Knight that was advertised "may be changed in some form."

According to PWIE, the tournament is set to take place on Friday's "SmackDown" with three first-round matches. Knight is set to take on Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar. Jacob Fatu and Andrade will square off, and Carmelo Hayes will take on Braun Strowman. The outlet reported that a triple threat match with the winners of the first-round matches will also take place on Friday to determine who will go on to challenge Nakamura.

Last week, Nakamura attacked Knight during his match alongside R-Truth as they challenged Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, setting up the match that was initially advertised. The pair have been locked in a feud over the championship since Nakamura defeated Knight at Survivor Series.