Jacob Fatu Replaces Solo Sikoa, Advances In WWE US Title No.1 Contender's Tournament

Solo Sikoa's master plan to reinstate his Bloodline to its former glory begins with the acquisition of the United States Championship. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Jacob Fatu set Sikoa's plan in motion as he took on Andrade in the first round of a one-night-only tournament to determine the Number One Contender for Shinsuke Nakamura's United States Champion. Fatu's succinct victory over "El Idolo" punched "The Samoan Werewolf's" ticket to the main event, and forwarded Sikoa's schemes for "SmackDown" domination.

Fatu began the match with his signature aggression, but Andrade answered with cunning and foresight. A clever dodge from Andrade in the opening motions of the match sent a charging Fatu into the corner, and the advantage showed as Andrade followed up with a Moonsault to the outside. Fatu, however, wrenched the match away from Andrade by smashing his face into the announce desk, and Fatu remained in control as he kicked out of Andrade's signature two-step Moonsault. After leveling Andrade with an elevated flatliner, Fatu cinched the victory by delivering a Moonsault of his own, and scored himself a place in the night's incoming Number One Contender's Triple Threat match.

As of writing, Fatu is the first and only competitor confirmed for Friday's Number One Contender's match, with the other two spots expected to be filled later Friday evening. Should Fatu come out victorious in the night's Triple Threat main event, he will earn the right to face current United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at currently undisclosed future date. Nakamura earned the United States Championship for a third time after defeating LA Knight in a clean upset at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Interestingly, Knight is also expected to participate in Friday's qualifying matches for the Number One Contender's Triple Threat match.