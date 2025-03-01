Top WWE Star Calls Out John Cena, Incites Elimination Chamber Promo Parade On SmackDown

Fans got a preview to this Saturday's men's Elimination Chamber match during "WWE SmackDown."

During the broadcast, a vignette looked to play ahead of John Cena's last-gasp attempt at main eventing WrestleMania, with his declared entry following the Royal Rumble marking the next step in his final year of wrestling. Alas, Drew McIntyre called for it to be scrapped, channeling Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" as he said Cena either dies the hero or lives long enough to become the hypocrite. He then sat atop the announcer's desk, folding his legs in a pose alike to his rival CM Punk, and said that Cena had long had the political ability to end careers, but McIntyre promised to be the one to finally bury him.

Damian Priest emerged to cut McIntyre off, saying R-Truth made more sense than he did. Priest reminded McIntyre that he cashed in his Money in the Bank on him at WrestleMania because he was too distracted by Punk, and said he would take pride in pinning him again inside Elimination Chamber. Then Seth Rollins emerged, noting that if it hadn't been for McIntyre's own Money in the Bank cash-in, and Punk's subsequent involvement, last year, then he would have been beaten Priest for the title.

Punk wasted little time in cutting Rollins off, promising to cook him in the Chamber. He said he had no issue with Priest, but he would be collateral damage on Saturday because he was as obsessed with WrestleMania as Rollins and McIntyre are of him. Rollins and Punk then continued to trade barbs while Priest and McIntyre looked primed to fight, but Cena's music hit to the pop of the crowd – only to reveal Logan Paul. Paul took jabs at each of the competitors, leaving Punk until last, before promptly retreating with Punk giving chase.