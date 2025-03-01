LA Knight Wins Impromptu WWE SmackDown Tournament, Becomes US Title No. 1 Contender

Despite having his opportunity at the United States Championship in a one-on-one match against Shinsuke Nakamura taken from him on Friday on "WWE SmackDown," LA Knight advanced in a mini-tournament on the show to go on to face Nakamura at a later date. Knight first defeated Santos Escobar in a round-one match to enter a triple threat where he beat Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes in the main event.

Fatu dominated the first portion of the match before he was taken out and Knight and Hayes battled before Knight sent the former NXT Champion flying out of the ring, only for him to be grabbed by Fatu, who sent him into the ring steps. Knight hit a flying cross body to Fatu, who caught him as well, and they both fell into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Hayes hit a Nothing But Net to Knight, who covered him, but Fatu hit a diving Swanton onto them both. Fatu hit an Impaler DDT, followed by a moonsault to Hayes, but Knight dragged him out of the ring when he went to cover Hayes, and stole the victory.

WWE has not set a date for the United States Championship clash pitting Nakamura against Knight. The pair have been feuding since Knight lost the gold to the "King of Strong Style" at Survivor Series.