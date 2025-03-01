Full Match Order For WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Reportedly Revealed

Elimination Chamber emanates from Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday with four matches, three of them already set to be brutal bouts with the two Chamber matches sending the winners to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The show will also see Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes decide whether or not to "sell his soul" to The Rock in a presumed in-ring segment. The reported match order for the premium live event was revealed a few hours ahead of the show.

According to Fightful Select, as of Saturday afternoon, the women's Chamber match will open the show, followed by the women's tag team match featuring WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus against Candice LeRae and Nia Jax, then Rhodes and The Rock's segment. That segment will be followed by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's unsanctioned match, and the men's Chamber match will close the night. Fightful noted that the match order is subject to change.

In another report before the premium live event, Fightful confirmed that both Chamber matches will run for an estimated 40 minutes. The women's tag team match is set for 15 minutes and Owens and Zayn's match is set for 25 minutes. The Rock and Rhodes' segment is listed internally at 15 minutes, according to the outlet.