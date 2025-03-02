Randy Orton Returns, Attacks Kevin Owens After Brutal WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Randy Orton returned to attack Kevin Owens after his unsanctioned match against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Owens and Zayn wrestled a brutal affair, one that saw trashcans, ringbells, tables and chairs used extensively, including one chair wrapped in barbed wire. The bout also required three separate referees, with the first dragged by Owens into a Helluva Kick and he second taken out by Owens after Zayn kicked out of a pin attempt.

Producer Pete Williams emerged at ringside pleading with Owens to stop the attack, allowing Zayn to hit the Helluva Kick for a near-fall. Zayn hit Owens twice across the back with the wired chair, sending him face first into it with a drop-toe hold, before landing a Blue Thunderbomb onto it for a near-fall. Zayn sought to hit the Helluva Kick again, only to be caught with a pop-up powerbomb, sending him rolling to the outside clutching his neck. Owens then followed up with multiple powerbombs onto the ring apron before taking him into the ring for the deciding pinfall.

Owens was being escorted away from the scene after the match, but he circled back to push past the security, exposing the concrete and looking to drive a lifeless Zayn onto it. That's when Orton's music hit to signal his return, meeting the man who sidelined him in the ring for a brawl and subsequent RKO. Orton grabbed a chair and looked to use it on Owens, only to drop it and set up for the punt kick, only to be stopped by officials as Owens retreated. Orton closed the segment delivering multiple RKOs to those officials and staring at the WrestleMania sign.