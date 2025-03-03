Backstage News On AEW Possibly Unifying International And Continental Titles Soon

AEW could have plans to unify two men's mid-card titles in the future, with reports suggesting that AEW could bring back an epic rivalry for the match.

"Fightful Select" has revealed that there have been talks behind the scenes in AEW to unify the AEW Continental Championship and the AEW International Championship. The report claimed that AEW could have a Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada rematch to unify the titles, which could happen after the former wins the International Championship from current titleholder Konosuke Takeshita. "Fightful" stated that there have been several pitches for the match and the unification to happen in recent months.

Omega and Okada had a rivalry for the ages in NJPW, much before the formation of AEW, and they could renew their feud once again in Tony Khan's promotion. The duo have yet to face off against each other in AEW, with their last singles match against each other coming back in 2018, where Omega beat Okada in a two-out-of-three falls match, which lasted for more than an hour. Omega is currently in a feud with Takeshita, and the Japanese star will defend his International Championship against the former AEW World Champion at the Revolution pay-per-view later this month.

Takeshita has held the title since October, when he defeated Will Ospreay for the title at WrestleDream, while Omega has never held the International Championship. Okada, meanwhile, won the Continental Championship last March from Eddie Kingston and is closing in on a year with the title around his waist.

AEW introduced the International Championship in 2022 as the All-Atlantic Championship before renaming it in March 2023, while the Continental Championship debuted in late 2023, with Eddie Kingston becoming its inaugural champion after winning the Continental Championship tournament.