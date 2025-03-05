Scott Steiner Details How Son Brock's WWE Deal Came Together

Wrestling family dynasties have only occurred ever so often in the history of the industry, and with Brock Steiner's announced WWE NIL (Next In Line) deal, the second generation of the Steiner family might just be underway with Bron Breakker already established in the promotion. During his appearance on "Talk Is Jericho" during the Jericho Cruise, Scott Steiner opened up about his son, Brock's, future in WWE and how it all came together.

Steiner commented on the deal that his son has been given by WWE, and claimed he got a call directly from Triple H to ask if his son would be interested. "Him and Bronson — Bron Breakker — you know, they all three of them played video games together, like, my youngest boy, who is a basketball player at Virginia Tech, they all play video games together, so they talk all the time, so I think Bronson, or Bron, talked him into it, 'cause he's having a great time," the veteran claimed.

Additionally, Steiner expressed how proud he is of his nephew and his two sons for being athletically gifted and achieving college scholarships. The veteran also noted that his son has been excelling in football recently, and uses his signature pose. "He's actually up in Indianapolis right now, 'cause they invited him to the Royal Rumble, so it's him and probably six/seven other NIL guys," Steiner added.

