Another Member Of The Steiner Family Has Reportedly Received An Offer From WWE

A large portion of professional wrestling is built on the success and legacies of various families. Canada has the Harts, Mexico has the Guerreros, and the United States has the Rhodes family in the ring, while the McMahons have dominated the business side of things. However, there is another family who have made a significant impact over the years, the Steiner family, and one of "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner's children could have a bright future in WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Scott's son Brock Rechsteiner was offered an NIL deal with WWE. Brock currently plays college football at Jacksonville State for the Gamecocks as a wide receiver, hence why he has been offered an NIL deal as that program is designed to support college athletes who decide to get into professional wrestling. The program has already proven a success off the back of one man alone, Oba Femi, who started in the NIL program and is now the NXT Champion.

Speaking of NXT Champions, Brock is not only the son of Scott Steiner, but he is also the nephew of Rick Steiner, meaning that he is first cousin of Bron Breakker, who has since gone on to achieve success on WWE's main roster as the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. There is no word on whether Scott's other son Brandon, who currently plays college basketball as a point guard for Virginia Tech, will follow in his family's footsteps of stepping into the squared circle. This development involving Brock might not have happened just a few short years ago as Scott was at odds with WWE due to his own run with the company in 2003, but Bron Breakker's success has smoothed over any issues the two parties had in the past.