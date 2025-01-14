Scott Steiner Discusses Reason For Improved Relationship With WWE

Scott Steiner has had his issues with WWE, from his lackluster 2002 and 2004 runs, to his criticism of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. However, it seems that Steiner's relationship with the Stamford-based promotion has improved, thanks to the current Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker, who is his nephew.

Steiner appeared on a recent episode of "Busted Open" with Bully Ray, who noted Steiner's healing relationship with WWE. Ray suggested that Breakker and his successful WWE run fostered reconciliation between Steiner and WWE, to which Steiner wholeheartedly agreed.

"I believe it had everything to do with it," Steiner said. "I left with a lot of hard feelings ... but at some point, you gotta let it be. You can't be angry the whole time. You can't hold a grudge. I didn't want to screw anything for [Breakker], so I just buried the hatchet."

Steiner's amended relationship appears to have had its intended effect on Breakker's career. The young star is a two-time NXT Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion — all only three years after his "NXT" debut. Breakker was also the one to induct Steiner and his father Rick Steiner into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, further endorsing him as the reason for the repaired bridge between "Big Poppa Pump" and WWE.

It seems that even with Breakker's success, there is more in store between the Steiners and WWE. According to Steiner, his son, Brandon Rechsteiner, was recently offered a Next in Line (NIL) contract by Levesque, which would expedite his transition from college basketball to a WWE ring. Rechsteiner currently has one more year as a point guard for Virginia Tech, and while he is not yet listed on WWE's Next in Line website, the deal could further signify an improved relationship between the Steiner clan and WWE.