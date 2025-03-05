WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley On What Needs To Change In Modern Tag Team Wrestling

Many aspects of pro wrestling have changed over the years, from the in-ring athleticism, weapons and blood, and presentation of the shows and wrestlers themselves. A few generations back, tag team wrestling was a special attraction whereas today it is just another match booked on the show. WWE Hall of Famer and tag team wrestling icon D-Von Dudley spoke on "Six Feet Under" about changes needed to modern tag team wrestling.

"Nowadays it just seems like they take people and just put them together for no reason and no chemistry whatsoever and you're just hoping- it's like throwing crap against the wall and hoping it sticks, a lot of times it just doesn't. That's the difference between the tag teams of yesterday and the tag teams of today: everybody is a 'me me me' generation. What can I do? How can I wow the people? How can I wow the crowd? And it's like 'I gotta get my stuff in before everybody else gets their stuff in,'" Dudley remarked.

Dudley acknowledged that during their time in WWE, The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boys, and Edge and Christian were not concerned with who got their spots in first as they just wanted everyone to have their own moment. Dudley also commented regarding the six men knew that they would get over with the crowd if they all stuck together during their matches as a unit. Dudley elaborated on what helped him and Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) become a cohesive team.

"We were able to be together for five and a half years in ECW, got to learn each other, got to travel with each other, got to even fight with one another; being able to come up with ideas and be on the same pages, so we were able to do that," Dudley said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.