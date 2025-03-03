AEW Star Thinks The Rock Will Wrestle At WWE WrestleMania After SmackDown Appearance

With WrestleMania right around the corner, many fans were expecting to see The Rock pick up from last year and the few teases for a feud between him and Cody Rhodes or some kind of involvement with the ongoing Bloodline storyline. The Rock's appearance during an episode of "WWE SmackDown" seemed to initially tease a follow up but ended up giving fans an awkward encounter between The Rock and Cody Rhodes, instead.

Some fans have criticized the segment, but according to AEW's Jeff Jarrett during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, the chess pieces are in motion for The Rock to appear at WrestleMania this year. "Here's what I didn't lose sight of: (...) yes, I think he's gonna wrestle. How we get there? I'm not exactly sure," Jarrett explained. "But man, it's got the world talking."

Jarrett then admitted that there are definitely both positives and negatives about the segment, but added that The Rock is not only a massive Hollywood star but also a third-generation pro wrestler, so anything with him will create buzz. "It lifts the entire industry so far out the stratosphere of what the online bickering may or may not be," Jarrett opined. "I absolutely love it, it is good for all of wrestling no matter how you slice it and dice it."

With less than two months left before WrestleMania 41, it still remains to be seen if The Rock will directly be involved in the show, but after John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, anything is possible.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.