Raj Dhesi Looks Back On Failed WWE Faction

Raj Dhesi, formally known as Jinder Mahal, was released from WWE last April, but before leaving the company he had the opportunity to manage both Sanga and Veer of Indus Sher on the main roster. Unfortunately, the group never seemed to connect with the audience, and shortly after Dhesi was let go from WWE, both Sanga and Veer were also released. Speaking with "Monopoly Events," Dhesi reflected on transitioning into a manager in 2023 and why the group failed to succeed after Triple H put them together.

"Hunter again took over creative and he had that idea in his mind and again he asked me, or he told me more or less, 'hey I'm going to put you with Indus Sher in NXT,' ... I unfortunately got injured again and he's like, 'soon as you come back, I'm going to have you with Indus Sher.' So I spent about 6 months or so with Indus Sher in NXT and at that time I was wrestling ... then we went to Raw and in a way I was told that you're no longer going to wrestle, you're just going to be a manager, which was kind of like a kick in the gut ... these guys are super talented but I just don't think they had quite the opportunity or the time to develop into WWE Superstars."

Dhesi continued to explain that he did everything in his power to help Indus Sher be successful, and wanted to give back to the South Asian wrestling community. However, he felt that WWE not including both Sanga and Veer on live events was one of the major reasons why they failed on the main roster.

