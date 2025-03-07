Jake Roberts Details WWE HOFer Andre The Giant's Brilliant Heel Move To Get Heat

Late pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant was very much literally larger-than-life at 7 ft. 4 in. Because of this he was the perfect foil for the bigger wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, making them seem tiny in comparison, but against the likes of Jake "The Snake" Roberts things became complicated because of the massive size difference.

"I thought that there was just no way in hell I could make that match work," Roberts recalled when asked about his history with Andre during an appearance on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast. "No matter what you think, you're not even close. 500 lbs. is 500 lbs., brother, and he's a huge son of a b****." The veteran then explained that he struggled to figure out how to make their clash believable, and praised the late veteran for selling the snake bite in their rivalry the way he did.

"To show you how good he was: he's guzzling me, all of a sudden, he's gone, he's let go of me he's gotten outside the ring and he's 'woah' doing this s*** and I'm like: what the f***?" Roberts recalled. "And I roll over and look and here's this girl, about 11 or 12 years old, has gotten the snake out and coming across the ring after Andre." Roberts added that most wrestlers would've chased the girl out of the ring, noting that he would've done that too, but in the case of Andre, the late legend was a "thinker" and saw it as a perfect moment to progress the rivalry.