R-Truth's Reaction To John Cena's WWE Heel Turn Now Includes Producing A Music Video

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and longtime John Cena fan R-Truth is not taking Cena's heel turn well. The former 24/7 Champion has been posting a series of distressing messages to his social media, often asking Cena why he betrayed Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe on Saturday at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

"Just trying to stay positive," Truth wrote on social media, sharing the music video for his new single "For Real." The single was released on February 28, just a day before Cena joined "The Final Boss" Dwayne Johnson's quest to take Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes's soul.

Just trying to stay positive pic.twitter.com/R3VI16qpyo — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 3, 2025

Despite being a few years older than Cena, Truth has often referred to the multi-time WWE Champion as his childhood hero. Since Cena's shocking actions, Truth has been asking not only about Cena's intentions for himself but also for the children that he feels Cena has let down. Cena has been a babyface for the majority of his WWE career, turning face roughly around 2004/2005 and spending the next 20 years as an upstanding citizen. Cena is currently on his retirement tour, set to retire at the end of 2025.

Following his win in Saturday's Elimination Chamber Match, Cena will face Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV. Should Cena win, he will break WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record of 16 world championships. Rhodes has been champion since last year's WrestleMania 40, where he dethroned Roman Reigns for the title.