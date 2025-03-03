R-Truth Continues Crashing Out Over WWE Elimination Chamber Heel Turn

Given that it's quite possibly the biggest heel turn to hit pro wrestling since Hulk Hogan joined the nWo back at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, it's understandable that many are taking John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber quite hard. What's unexpected is that no one appears to be taking it harder than WWE star R-Truth. Despite past animosities with Cena, Truth had morphed into one of Cena's biggest fans, even joking that Cena was his childhood hero.

As such, Truth was in shambles on social media on Sunday, culminating in him reaching the denial stage later that evening. Taking to Instagram, Truth posted a photo of Cena's brutal attack of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and declared that the photo was, in fact, "AI Generated." Alas, Truth seemed to pull himself together in a Monday morning post on X, seemingly admitting what Cena did actually happened, while still leaving some wiggle room to remain in denial.

"What about Cenation?" Truth asked. "What about the fans? John ...are you For Real sayin 'F**k them kids?' Asking for a friend."

John ...are you For Real sayin " F🖕🏾ck them kids " ? asking for a friend — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 3, 2025

Unfortunately for Truth, and the rest of the Cenation working their way through the five stages of grief, it's unclear when they are going to get their answer from Cena. The Elimination Chamber winner, and #1 contender for Rhodes' title, refused to explain the turn at the post-PLE press scrum, and at the moment isn't scheduled to appear on WWE TV until the week of March 17. With The Rock also not expected to be appear on TV immediately, it may still be some time before anyone learns just why Cena decided to "sell his soul" to Rock, and betray his ideals.