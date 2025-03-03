WWE's R-Truth Having Existential Crisis Over John Cena's Actions

John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 has shocked and taken many of his biggest fans by surprise, including his fellow WWE star R-Truth. Truth, who has copied Cena's mannerisms and parodied him, and also claimed that Cena was his childhood hero, has been hit hard by Cena going over to the dark side. He's gone as far as to claim that the hideous visuals of a bloodied Cody Rhodes at the hands of Cena are AI generated.

Cena's actions have hurt Truth emotionally, by the looks of his posts on X. One of his posts questioned why Cena did what he did, while Truth also changed the header of his X profile, which now reads, "Say it ain't so John," as he is seemingly in disbelief at what has transpired.

Think I might crash out — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 2, 2025

R-Truth also reposted a post on X, where he was warned by a fan what would happen if he "crashes out," with a picture of Truth smoking a cigarette on "WWE Raw," which was when the veteran star turned heel back in 2011. Truth and Cena have a long history, which stretches back two decades ago, with them later fighting it out for the WWE Championship. Truth revealed recently that he and Cena have recorded a rap song together and that they're on good terms with each other, despite rumors of them having beef.

It remains to be seen if R-Truth — who was briefly on the same screen as Cena's new nemesis Cody Rhodes — will be somehow involved in the Rhodes-Rock-Cena storyline. Cena and Truth had last shared the ring together on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40, where the duo teamed with The Miz to defeat the Judgment Day.