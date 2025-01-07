R-Truth Recalls John Cena's Reaction Being His 'Childhood Hero,' Dressing Like Him

WWE star R-Truth knows how to elicit laughs from a crowd, even going so far as to make his peers break character on multiple occasions. One trick that he often uses is to emulate his childhood hero, John Cena, and he has now revealed Cena's reaction to his request to parody him.

Truth, who has dressed like Cena and even used the WWE legend's moveset, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle, said that Cena was supportive when he first sought his approval.

"No, they actually had it written out and I was like, 'Oh, this is funny,"' narrated Truth in his recent conversation on "Insight." "But I did text John and asked him about dressing like him and I got the 'Haha,' the laugh emoji. [Cena said] 'I think it's great, I think it's great. Run with it.' So I just become my childhood hero with his blessings."

Truth stated that Cena gave him his blessings to copy every aspect of his character, including the jorts that Cena is synonymous with.

"Yes, everything. Even to wear the shorts," R-Truth said when asked if Cena gave him the go-ahead. "He said, 'Truth, you don't have to ask me to wear shorts in the ring.' I said, 'Man, but I want to be you. I want to do everything you do — walk, talk. I'm saying, how do you hold your head to the side. I want to do everything, I want to be you.' He said, 'Run with it.'"

R-Truth then proceeded to call Cena the "greatest." Cena, who has wrestled sporadically on WWE television in recent years, teamed with Truth and his then tag team partner, The Miz, on "WWE Raw," which was Cena's first match on the red brand in five years.

