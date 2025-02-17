John Cena Advertised For Three International WWE Raw Dates Next Month

John Cena's farewell tour is now underway, with the future WWE Hall of Famer set to work roughly 36 dates before hanging up his boots at the end of 2025. Cena has made just a few WWE appearances so far, meaning he'll have to ramp things up, and it looks like that will begin as soon as next month. WWE is currently advertising Cena for the March 17, Marcy 24, and March 31 tapings of "WWE Raw," all three of which will take place during the company's European tour.

The first of the three shows will take place in Brussels, Belgium, before the promotion heads to Glasgow, Scotland for the second show. They'll wrap up with the third "Raw" taping in London, England, with other live events and "WWE SmackDown" tapings scheduled across the continent betweens these events. So far, nothing definitive has been announced for these shows, but advertised WWE stars include Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and more.

Cena has been adamant about winning his record-breaking 17th world title this year, and he was prominently featured during the WWE Men's Royal Rumble earlier this month, making it to the final two alongside Jey Uso. With both men duking it out on the edge of the ring, Uso outlasted Cena and will challenge GUNTHER at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April. Following the Rumble, Cena confirmed that he'll now attempt to win his way to a WrestleMania world title shot by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, set to take place on March 1, 2025.