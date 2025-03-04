WWE's Pat McAfee Extends Olive Branch After Canadian Crowd Booed National Anthem

"WWE Raw" commentator Pat McAfee was incensed at the Toronto, Ontario, Canada crowd booing the Star Spangled Banner ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday and he let the fans know from behind the desk throughout the first match of the night. The response to McAfee's comments on social media led to the ESPN star issuing an apology, extending an olive branch to Canadian fans on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. For those who didn't catch the show, he posted the clip where he addressed what he said on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"My whole life, my first reaction when someone boos the national anthem is 'f*** you,'" McAfee said. "I'm very thankful that I'm from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States of America."

McAfee said that he has met a lot of military members and Gold Star families since moving to Indianapolis, Indiana and they honor the national anthem. He said he has seen a lot of Canadians telling him to do a little investigating about why they're booing, but he said he doesn't think of politics and Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, first thing when he thinks of Canada, but rather all the good times he's had there.

"I understand now from the Canadians that they have a lot more passion for their country than I ever imagined," he said. "A lot of terrible things have been said about me and I understand it. Boo my country, I called your country terrible. Let's shake hands. Okay? You said you didn't boo every... citizen of the United States of America. I didn't say that Canadians were terrible. I said your country was. Let's shake hands. Let's move along."