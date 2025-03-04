War Raiders Emerge Victorious In WWE Tag Team Title Battle With Creed Brothers On RAW

On "WWE Raw," the War Raiders just barely retained their tag team titles over the Creed Brothers after a long and competitive match.

The two teams were locked in a battle all match long in a contest that could have gone either way. Ivar took out both brothers with a double handspring back elbow. Erik used his partner as a weapon when he bodyslammed him on top of Julius. The Creeds bring momentum their way as they wore down Ivar.

Brutus landed a 450 Splash to Erik and pinned him, but Erik kicked out. Julius followed with a superplex, but he moved before Brutus could keep him on the mat. Ivar went for a moonsault on Julius, but Julius countered with a Shooting Star Press. It wasn't enough as Ivar kicked out. The Creeds tried to double team Ivar, but he fought them off. This allowed the champs to land their combination move of a springboard clothesline and German Suplex on Brutus to retain.

It's been a tough night for American Made. Earlier in the night, Ivy Nile lost to Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Prior to the match, a video aired of their mentor, Chad Gable in Mexico aired. He talked to several people while showing them a photo.He was seen talking to a man who handed him a box.